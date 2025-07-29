Next Article
Stray bullet hits woman in Mumbai while she was sleeping
On Sunday night in Dharavi, Mumbai, 32-year-old Sarwar Banu Shaikh was suddenly hit by a stray bullet while standing outside her house on the busy 90-feet road.
At first, people thought it was just a tire burst or firecracker, but doctors later confirmed she'd actually been shot.
The person responsible hasn't been found yet.
Bullet removed, case registered
Shaikh was rushed to Sion Hospital where doctors safely removed the bullet.
Police have registered an attempt to murder case and are questioning locals and her family—who say there's no personal or gang feud involved.
Investigators think the shot might have come from a recently acquired illegal gun in the area and are working to track down both the weapon and whoever fired it.