Assam-Nagaland border: 2,000 families evicted from 3,300-acre forest land

Families given a week's notice to leave

This isn't just about land—it's part of Assam's bigger push to reclaim government property as illegal settlements keep growing.

Many families left after getting a week's notice; others were forced out.

The move has sparked criticism from groups like NSCN (Niki), who call it a "land grab" and say ancestral Naga land is at stake.

With tensions rising between communities and states, the situation highlights how complicated land rights and identity issues remain in the region.