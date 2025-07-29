Assam-Nagaland border: 2,000 families evicted from 3,300-acre forest land
Assam just carried out a massive eviction in the Rengma Reserve Forest, clearing over 10,000 bighas (about 3,300 acres) near the Assam-Nagaland border.
Nearly 2,000 families—mostly Bengali-speaking Muslims—were told to leave after being accused of turning forest land into settlements and betel nut farms.
The drive started Tuesday and saw hundreds of police and over 100 bulldozers on site.
Families given a week's notice to leave
This isn't just about land—it's part of Assam's bigger push to reclaim government property as illegal settlements keep growing.
Many families left after getting a week's notice; others were forced out.
The move has sparked criticism from groups like NSCN (Niki), who call it a "land grab" and say ancestral Naga land is at stake.
With tensions rising between communities and states, the situation highlights how complicated land rights and identity issues remain in the region.