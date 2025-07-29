Operation Mahadev: Three terrorists neutralized in encounter near Srinagar
On a Monday, the Indian Army carried out Operation Mahadev near Srinagar, taking down three Pakistani terrorists.
The main target was Suleman (also known as Asif), believed to be behind the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.
This breakthrough came after intelligence teams tracked a satellite phone used by the attackers.
Families of victims grateful for the armed forces' bravery
For many families, there's a sense of relief but also ongoing sadness.
Vikas Kumrawat, who lost his brother Sushil Nathaniel, appreciated the government and Army for their action.
Rajesh Narwal, whose son Lt Vinay Narwal died during his honeymoon in the attack, said he was grateful for the armed forces' bravery in seeking justice.
Operation Mahadev part of India's larger efforts to tackle terrorism
Operation Mahadev is one piece of India's larger efforts to tackle terrorism—like May 2025's Operation Sindoor targeting multiple terror camps—showing a continued push for peace and justice for victims' families.
