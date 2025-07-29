Karnataka's 'fake news' bill scrapped: Key changes in new version

Bill now targets deliberate spreading of false info

The updated bill now targets only deliberate or reckless spreading of false info (not opinions or memes), covering anything shared with at least 10 people in Karnataka, online or offline.

Penalties are lighter than before but still serious: three months to five years in jail plus fines.

Special courts are planned for faster trials.

Lawmakers say these steps balance fighting harmful rumors with protecting free speech—a tricky line as digital misinformation keeps growing.