Stray dogs enter Gaur City 2 apartment and toddler unharmed

Social media blames maid's negligence

Social media users were quick to point out negligence, with one saying, Very careless of the maid to leave the door open. This time there were just innocent souls, what could have happened if it turned out to be a case of theft/ dacoity. Humans are indeed negligent and careless!

Others voiced concern about how stray dogs can be dangerous for kids, especially after CCTV from Vijaypura showed a toddler being dragged by a stray dog recently.

The incidents have reignited debates about managing strays and improving safety protocols in residential complexes.