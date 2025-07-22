Student's suicide note accuses classmates of bullying
Arun, a 22-year-old final-year architecture student in Bengaluru, died by suicide on July 11.
Before his death, he recorded a video accusing classmates of ragging and emotional bullying, which he shared in the college WhatsApp group.
The video quickly spread among students and has put a spotlight on campus bullying.
Police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and are waiting for Arun's family to file a formal complaint before moving forward.
How peer harassment may have contributed to his death
Arun's parents, daily-wage workers from Hassan, found him at home after being notified by the college.
Despite financial challenges, they had supported his studies—he'd earned a tuition-free seat through merit.
Police are now investigating how peer harassment may have contributed to his death and say further legal action will follow once the family files their complaint.