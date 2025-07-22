/share/ソーシャルメディアでシ div class="share-button" data chicks-1 camps-1 dataChar- low-1 data- hell-1Eyes-1 data implications-bound-ici-1 data- contributions-1 data- 1 data-/share-1 data- 1 data- Eyes-1 dataスクリーン-w-1 data- 1 data impl-1 data-top-1-in-1 data- 1 d
Cybercrime is hitting India hard this year—losses have shot up to ₹22,845.73 crore, almost triple what was lost in 2023.
The Ministry of Home Affairs says complaints about financial fraud jumped from 1.31 crore last year to 1.91 crore now, with total cybercrime cases rising by 42%.
That's over 22 lakh incidents just this year.
How the government is fighting back
To tackle this surge, the government has rolled out new tools like a toll-free helpline (1930) for quick reporting and the 'Sahyog' Portal for faster action against online scams.
They've also blocked more than 9 lakh SIM cards and over 2.63 lakh device IDs to stop misuse.
Plus, a new Suspect Registry has helped spot fake accounts and protect assets worth thousands of crores—showing that efforts to fight cybercrime are ramping up fast.