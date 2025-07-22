/share/ソーシャルメディアでシ div class="share-button" data chicks-1 camps-1 dataChar- low-1 data- hell-1Eyes-1 data implications-bound-ici-1 data- contributions-1 data- 1 data-/share-1 data- 1 data- Eyes-1 dataスクリーン-w-1 data- 1 data impl-1 data-top-1-in-1 data- 1 d

How the government is fighting back

To tackle this surge, the government has rolled out new tools like a toll-free helpline (1930) for quick reporting and the 'Sahyog' Portal for faster action against online scams.

They've also blocked more than 9 lakh SIM cards and over 2.63 lakh device IDs to stop misuse.

Plus, a new Suspect Registry has helped spot fake accounts and protect assets worth thousands of crores—showing that efforts to fight cybercrime are ramping up fast.