7 injured in vehicle collision on NH-15 in Assam
Seven people were hurt on Tuesday when an oil tanker and an SUV-cum-pickup van loaded with vegetables and fish crashed into each other in Assam's Sonitpur district.
The accident happened at Depota Na-Ali, Tezpur, sending everyone involved to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for treatment.
Pickup van was speeding, lost control while turning
Officials say the pickup van was speeding and lost control while turning on National Highway 15, causing it to slam into the oncoming oil tanker.
Even though Assam has seen fewer road accident deaths this year, this crash is a reminder that road safety is still a big concern, especially on busy highways like NH-15.
Lessons from the accident
If you're someone who's ever been on a highway or behind the wheel, stories like this hit close to home.
It shows how quickly things can go wrong with just one risky move, and why staying alert (and not speeding) really matters for everyone's safety.