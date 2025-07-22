7 injured in vehicle collision on NH-15 in Assam

Officials say the pickup van was speeding and lost control while turning on National Highway 15, causing it to slam into the oncoming oil tanker. Even though Assam has seen fewer road accident deaths this year, this crash is a reminder that road safety is still a big concern, especially on busy highways like NH-15.

Lessons from the accident

If you're someone who's ever been on a highway or behind the wheel, stories like this hit close to home.

It shows how quickly things can go wrong with just one risky move, and why staying alert (and not speeding) really matters for everyone's safety.