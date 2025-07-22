Next Article
Suhail Mehmood acquitted in 2006 Mumbai train blasts case
After spending over 17 years behind bars, Suhail Mehmood Shaikh has finally been acquitted by the Bombay High Court for his alleged role in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts—a tragedy that took 187 lives and injured more than 800.
Shaikh's life sentence was overturned after the Bombay High Court ruled his confession was forced and couldn't be used as evidence.
Family looking forward to start fresh and move on
Shaikh's family, who faced years of isolation and public shame since his arrest, are now relieved to have him back.
His brother Rahil shared that Suhail's faith in the courts helped them get through tough times.
With Suhail released from prison, the family is looking forward to starting fresh and moving on after nearly two decades of struggle.