Bomb threat to Mumbai's ISKCON temple; email traced to server India Jul 22, 2025

On Sunday, Mumbai's ISKCON temple at Girgaon Chowpatty got a scary email claiming bombs were planted and would go off in 16 hours unless the Tamil Nadu government and police refused to implement recommendations by the state's various committees.

Police and the Bomb Squad rushed to the scene, checked everything out, and found nothing dangerous—everyone was safe.