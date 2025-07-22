Next Article
Bomb threat to Mumbai's ISKCON temple; email traced to server
On Sunday, Mumbai's ISKCON temple at Girgaon Chowpatty got a scary email claiming bombs were planted and would go off in 16 hours unless the Tamil Nadu government and police refused to implement recommendations by the state's various committees.
Police and the Bomb Squad rushed to the scene, checked everything out, and found nothing dangerous—everyone was safe.
Complaint filed for criminal intimidation
Rahul Govekar, who's been handling security at the temple since 2017, spotted the threatening email during his regular checks.
He quickly told senior staff and filed a complaint with local police for criminal intimidation.
Now, investigators are working to trace where the email came from to keep future threats at bay.