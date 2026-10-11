Remove barricades, metro to run normally: SC to Centre
What's the story
The Supreme Court has ordered the removal of barricades in Delhi, unless "absolutely warranted." It also stated that Metro, train, and internet services should function normally, subject to law and order. The order was passed during a special sitting on petitions against the closure of metro stations due to protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The court also directed authorities to withdraw the enforcement of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which prohibits large gatherings.
Legal compliance
Right to protest within framework of Police Act: Court
The court emphasized that while people have a right to protest, it should be done within the framework of the Police Act.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi clarified that no one can claim their right to protest is beyond this act.
The Supreme Court issued notices to authorities including Delhi Police and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on detentions related to these protests, ordering a compliance report by Tuesday.
Protest preparations
Massive security arrangements across Delhi
The Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 has led to massive security arrangements across Delhi. Over 20,000 police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.
Ahead of the demonstration, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and several CJP members, including Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shut entry and exit gates at 45 stations after a request from police for preventive measures.
Transport impact
Over 250 trains canceled in Delhi
More than 250 trains from other states and local trains due to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4am and 2pm on Saturday have been canceled.
The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones, with senior officers deployed to lead different companies.
This comes as part of efforts to maintain law and order during the CJP's planned protest.