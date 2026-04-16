Supreme Court examines TCS Nashik conversions and sexual harassment claims
India
The Supreme Court is now looking into a petition about alleged forced religious conversions and sexual harassment at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik.
Eight women employees have come forward with these accusations, prompting legal action that highlights concerns about workplace safety and the bigger picture of national integrity.
Petition seeks crackdown on fraudulent conversions
The petition urges the government to crack down on fraudulent religious conversions, suggesting special courts and tougher punishments for offenders.
It also points out that freedom of religion doesn't cover conversions done through fraud or pressure, reminding everyone that rights should never come at someone else's expense.