Supreme Court: No road tax for vehicles off public roads India Sep 05, 2025

The Supreme Court just ruled that vehicles kept off public roads in Andhra Pradesh don't have to pay the state's motor vehicle tax.

This came after M/s Tarachand Logistic Solutions Ltd, engaged in the business of providing logistical support since 1985, challenged a ₹22.71 lakh tax bill for 36 trucks that were confined to the central dispatch yard within Visakhapatnam Steel Plant since April 1, 2021.

The judges said the tax is meant for vehicles using public infrastructure, so if your ride never hits public roads, you're off the hook.