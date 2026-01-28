Supreme Court reviews Bihar voter list shake-up
The Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of petitions against the Election Commission's recent overhaul of Bihar's voter rolls.
Petitioners say the process, called Special Intensive Revision (SIR), wasn't transparent and could unfairly remove people from voting lists.
The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, said the possibility of forgery cannot be a ground to reject Aadhaar alone and observed that documents recognized by statute should not be discarded because a private entity is involved.
Why does it matter?
This case is a big deal because who gets to vote—and how those lists are updated—impacts everyone's voice in an election.
Advocates like Yogendra Yadav highlighted that lakhs of voters were deleted or excluded without clear reasons, and some had to re-register as new voters.
The Election Commission says they're just cleaning up outdated info due to things like migration and urban growth.
The outcome could shape how fair and accessible elections feel in states where SIR was conducted.