Supreme Court reviews Bihar voter list shake-up

Why does it matter?

This case is a big deal because who gets to vote—and how those lists are updated—impacts everyone's voice in an election.

Advocates like Yogendra Yadav highlighted that lakhs of voters were deleted or excluded without clear reasons, and some had to re-register as new voters.

The Election Commission says they're just cleaning up outdated info due to things like migration and urban growth.

The outcome could shape how fair and accessible elections feel in states where SIR was conducted.