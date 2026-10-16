If everyone becomes journalist, it'll create problem: SC
What's the story
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would be problematic if every citizen became a journalist. The court was hearing public interest litigations (PILs) seeking protection of the right to freedom of expression for freelancers, independent journalists, and reel-makers at protest sites. Senior advocate Indira Jaising had said that the Delhi Police did not recognize these independent and freelance journalists covering the protest and insisted on Press Information Bureau (PIB) accreditation.
Judicial caution
What SC bench said
Responding, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant cautioned that if everyone starts becoming a journalist, it could create problems for others.
"We must also keep one thing in mind. If everyone starts becoming a journalist, it will create problems for every other person," he said.
Justice Bagchi pointed out that the bigger question is identifying who is a journalist and what protection each category should get.
CJI
'Working Journalists Act says there are classes amongst journalists'
"Whether they are accredited journalists, individual freelance journalists, influencers, etc., there will be layers of protection for media journalists. That is a larger question," Justice Bagchi said.
The chief justice added, "Out of that, there will be certain categories to whom an extra level of protection will be required."
Justice Bagchi noted that "even the Working Journalists Act says there are classes amongst journalists."
SG
'Who is reel-maker and who is independent journalist'
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's argument was that in today's digital age, anyone with a smartphone can claim to be an independent or freelance journalist.
"So we do not know who is a reel-maker and who is an independent journalist. But nobody should be inappropriately dealt with. Including female police personnel," he said.
The bench indicated that it would need to delineate the different "layers of protection" applicable to accredited journalists, distinguishing them from influencers and others.