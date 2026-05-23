Supreme Court to hear Twisha Sharma death case May 25
India
The Supreme Court is set to hear the tragic case of model and actor Twisha Sharma, who allegedly faced dowry harassment and died under suspicious circumstances.
The hearing, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and two other judges, is scheduled for May 25, 2026.
The court flagged concerns about possible bias and gaps in how her death was handled.
Samarth Singh remanded until May 29
After Sharma's family questioned the first postmortem, a second autopsy is happening at AIIMS Bhopal with senior doctors from Delhi involved.
Her husband Samarth Singh was arrested for dowry harassment after trying and failing to surrender in Jabalpur.
He is now in police remand until May 29.