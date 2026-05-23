Supreme Court to hear Twisha Sharma death case May 25 India May 23, 2026

The Supreme Court is set to hear the tragic case of model and actor Twisha Sharma, who allegedly faced dowry harassment and died under suspicious circumstances.

The hearing, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and two other judges, is scheduled for May 25, 2026.

The court flagged concerns about possible bias and gaps in how her death was handled.