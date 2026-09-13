Surat P P Savani hostel: 75 students sickened, 12 hospitalized
India
On Saturday night, 75 students residing in P P Savani School's hostel in Surat developed symptoms of suspected food poisoning like vomiting and diarrhea.
Most cases were mild, but 12 students, mainly girls aged 15 to 17, needed extra care at the hospital.
Authorities probe Surat hostel meal
Four students have already been discharged, and everyone else is stable.
Health officials inspected the hostel, collected food samples for testing, and sent out a mobile medical team to keep an eye on other residents.
With 2,200 students and 300 staff members eating the same meal that day, authorities are waiting on test results to figure out what went wrong and are stepping up checks to keep everyone safe.