Surgeon ordered to pay 2cr for Shanti Devi's kidney error

Right kidney damaged, healthy left removed

Even though medical reports showed Devi's right kidney was damaged, her healthy left one was removed instead, a mix-up the commission described as "a medical disaster and a negligence of the highest order,".

The surgeon's defense didn't hold up, since postoperative records confirmed the error.

Of the total compensation, ₹1.5 crore is for negligence, plus amounts for emotional loss and legal costs.

The surgeon's registration was suspended for two years.

A forged case sheet surfaced during earlier proceedings.