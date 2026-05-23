Surgeon ordered to pay 2cr for Shanti Devi's kidney error
A surgeon has been ordered to pay ₹2 crore after accidentally removing the wrong kidney from Shanti Devi during surgery back in 2012.
Sadly, this left her with no working kidneys, forcing her onto dialysis until she passed away in 2014.
The commission called it "a medical disaster and a negligence of the highest order," making clear how serious the mistake was.
Right kidney damaged, healthy left removed
Even though medical reports showed Devi's right kidney was damaged, her healthy left one was removed instead, a mix-up the commission described as "a medical disaster and a negligence of the highest order,".
The surgeon's defense didn't hold up, since postoperative records confirmed the error.
Of the total compensation, ₹1.5 crore is for negligence, plus amounts for emotional loss and legal costs.
The surgeon's registration was suspended for two years.
A forged case sheet surfaced during earlier proceedings.