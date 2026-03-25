Survey: India's single-use plastic ban isn't working

Reasons behind continued use of banned plastics

The main reasons: people still want plastic bags (91% of vendors said customers ask for them), and enforcement is weak.

Bhubaneswar topped the list with nearly nine out of 10 places breaking the rules.

Even though paper or cloth options are available, they're pricier, so many vendors just stick to what's cheap and easy.

The survey calls for sustained behavior change, systemic solutions and improved enforcement to address the continued use of banned single-use plastics.