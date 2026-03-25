Survey: India's single-use plastic ban isn't working
Turns out, India's single-use plastic ban isn't really working, at least not yet.
A recent survey checked 560 spots across Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Bhubaneswar between April and August 2025.
Over 84% of these places still had banned plastics in use, mostly with informal vendors handing out thin plastic bags and disposable utensils like it's business as usual.
Reasons behind continued use of banned plastics
The main reasons: people still want plastic bags (91% of vendors said customers ask for them), and enforcement is weak.
Bhubaneswar topped the list with nearly nine out of 10 places breaking the rules.
Even though paper or cloth options are available, they're pricier, so many vendors just stick to what's cheap and easy.
The survey calls for sustained behavior change, systemic solutions and improved enforcement to address the continued use of banned single-use plastics.