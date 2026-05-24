Suvendu Adhikari announces July Ayushman Bharat rollout in West Bengal

Centre pledges 2100cr for Bengal healthcare

The central government is backing this move with ₹2,100 crore for healthcare in the state, including nearly ₹1,000 crore just for Ayushman Bharat.

There's also a plan to build medical colleges in every district (with four new ones on the way), plus hopes for a new AIIMS in North Bengal.

And starting May 30, over seven lakh girls ages 14 to 15 will get vaccinated against cervical cancer, a big step for youth health.