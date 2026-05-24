Suvendu Adhikari announces July Ayushman Bharat rollout in West Bengal
Big news for West Bengal: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari just announced that the Ayushman Bharat health scheme will kick off in July, covering six crore people who were part of Swasthya Sathi.
Fresh cards are coming soon, and applications are already open.
Even students and workers from Bengal living in other states will get covered, so no one's left out.
Centre pledges 2100cr for Bengal healthcare
The central government is backing this move with ₹2,100 crore for healthcare in the state, including nearly ₹1,000 crore just for Ayushman Bharat.
There's also a plan to build medical colleges in every district (with four new ones on the way), plus hopes for a new AIIMS in North Bengal.
And starting May 30, over seven lakh girls ages 14 to 15 will get vaccinated against cervical cancer, a big step for youth health.