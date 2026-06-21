Takiya Wali Masjid demolished in Rajpur-Khampur after Allahabad HC ruling
A 70-year-old mosque called Takiya Wali Masjid was taken down in Rajpur-Khampur village, Baghpat, after the Allahabad High Court ruled it was built on government pond land.
The demolition happened smoothly on Saturday, with nearly 100 police personnel drawn from two police stations present and Baraut SDM Bhavna Singh and Baghpat SDM Jyoti Sharma overseeing the process.
Court declared mosque illegal April 2026
The dispute started back in 2021 when a local resident claimed the mosque was on public land. After years of investigation and legal back-and-forth, the court declared it illegal in April 2026.
A notice went out this week for occupants to vacate, and officials made sure the site was cleared before demolition.
According to Additional district magistrate Vineet Kumar Upadhyay, everything followed legal orders and wrapped up peacefully.