Takiya Wali Masjid demolished in Rajpur-Khampur after Allahabad HC ruling

Court declared mosque illegal April 2026

The dispute started back in 2021 when a local resident claimed the mosque was on public land. After years of investigation and legal back-and-forth, the court declared it illegal in April 2026.

A notice went out this week for occupants to vacate, and officials made sure the site was cleared before demolition.

According to Additional district magistrate Vineet Kumar Upadhyay, everything followed legal orders and wrapped up peacefully.