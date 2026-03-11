Tamil Nadu: 14-year-old girl gang-raped in moving vehicle
India
A 14-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district was allegedly gang-raped on Sunday night (March 8, 2026).
She and her friends were riding a motorcycle when two men chased them, during which the motorcycle skidded and fell, and took her to an isolated spot.
Police have arrested both suspects under the POCSO Act.
Opposition blames DMK for poor safety measures
The case has sparked heated debate, with opposition leaders blaming the state government for poor safety measures.
BJP's K Annamalai even called for Chief Minister MK Stalin to step down.
Meanwhile, the ruling DMK points to recent quick convictions as proof they're taking action.
With state elections coming up soon, women's safety is becoming a major talking point.