Tamil Nadu: 14-year-old girl gang-raped in moving vehicle India Mar 11, 2026

A 14-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district was allegedly gang-raped on Sunday night (March 8, 2026).

She and her friends were riding a motorcycle when two men chased them, during which the motorcycle skidded and fell, and took her to an isolated spot.

Police have arrested both suspects under the POCSO Act.