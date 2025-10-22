Next Article
Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rain, red alert in 8 districts
India
Tamil Nadu is set for some intense rain from October 22-24, with eight districts under a red alert and more than 20cm of rain expected in a single day.
The downpour is linked to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, and northern and coastal areas are likely to get hit the hardest.
Schools, colleges shut; emergency teams on standby
Schools and colleges are closed in several districts, and emergency teams are on standby with relief camps and rescue gear ready.
Chennai and other cities are dealing with waterlogging and fallen trees, while fishermen have been told to stay off rough seas.
If you're in the area, keep an eye on official updates and avoid unnecessary travel until things clear up.