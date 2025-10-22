India to welcome back US-based scientists

Set-up grants for returning scientists

This scheme will focus on 12-14 important STEM fields and may also provide "set-up grants" so returning scientists can launch their own labs and teams.

By teaming up with programs like VAJRA—which has already sparked nearly 100 collaborations since its launch in 2017-18—India hopes to keep more of its scientific talent, reduce brain drain to places like China and Europe, and make research careers in India more appealing for young innovators.