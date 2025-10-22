Next Article
India to welcome back US-based scientists
India is rolling out a fresh plan to bring back Indian-origin researchers, in response to tough US immigration rules from the Trump era.
The idea is to welcome these talented minds into positions at IITs and top government research labs, making it easier for them to contribute right here at home.
Set-up grants for returning scientists
This scheme will focus on 12-14 important STEM fields and may also provide "set-up grants" so returning scientists can launch their own labs and teams.
By teaming up with programs like VAJRA—which has already sparked nearly 100 collaborations since its launch in 2017-18—India hopes to keep more of its scientific talent, reduce brain drain to places like China and Europe, and make research careers in India more appealing for young innovators.