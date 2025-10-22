Video: President Murmu's chopper gets stuck on helipad in Kerala

The original plan was to land at Nilackal near Pamba, but it was changed to Pramadam. A senior police officer confirmed that the stadium was booked for landing late on Tuesday, and thus, the helipad construction was rushed. The helicopter was later pushed out of the freshly laid concrete by police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

#WATCH | Kerala: A portion of the helipad tarmac sank in after a chopper carrying President Droupdi Murmu landed at Pramadam Stadium. Police and fire department personnel deployed at the spot physically pushed the helicopter out of the sunken spot. pic.twitter.com/QDmf28PqIb

Uninterrupted visit

President Murmu continues journey to Pamba by road

Despite the incident, President Murmu continued her journey to Pamba by road without any delay. She is on a four-day official visit to Kerala and arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening. The president's itinerary includes performing rituals at the Sabarimala temple. She will ascend the 18 holy stairs (pathinettampadi) and offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa. Following the rites, she will repose at the Devaswom guest home before returning to Pramadam later in the afternoon.