Video: President Murmu's chopper gets stuck on helipad in Kerala
What's the story
President Droupadi Murmu's helicopter got stuck on a newly constructed helipad at Pramadam, Kerala, on Wednesday morning. The incident took place when the chopper landed at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pathanamthitta. The wheels sank into the soft concrete of the helipad, as it had not set completely. The Hindu, citing official sources, said the helipad was prepared at the last minute after a change in landing plans owing to bad weather.
Weather impact
Helipad was prepared at last minute
The original plan was to land at Nilackal near Pamba, but it was changed to Pramadam. A senior police officer confirmed that the stadium was booked for landing late on Tuesday, and thus, the helipad construction was rushed. The helicopter was later pushed out of the freshly laid concrete by police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
#WATCH | Kerala: A portion of the helipad tarmac sank in after a chopper carrying President Droupdi Murmu landed at Pramadam Stadium. Police and fire department personnel deployed at the spot physically pushed the helicopter out of the sunken spot. pic.twitter.com/QDmf28PqIb— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025
Uninterrupted visit
President Murmu continues journey to Pamba by road
Despite the incident, President Murmu continued her journey to Pamba by road without any delay. She is on a four-day official visit to Kerala and arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday evening. The president's itinerary includes performing rituals at the Sabarimala temple. She will ascend the 18 holy stairs (pathinettampadi) and offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa. Following the rites, she will repose at the Devaswom guest home before returning to Pramadam later in the afternoon.