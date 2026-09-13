Tamil Nadu faces surprise September power cuts amid 3,000MW deficit
Tamil Nadu is dealing with surprise power cuts this September as the heat drives power demand remained steady at 20,500 MW, much higher than last year.
With a shortage of over 3,000 MW between supply and demand, the state's power company, TNPDCL, has scrambled to buy extra electricity, but it has not been enough to stop all the outages.
Tirunelveli and Tiruchi residents protest outages
The frequent blackouts have sparked protests in places like Tirunelveli and Tiruchi, while Chennai neighborhoods are seeing disruptions too.
Many residents are frustrated about not getting updates on repairs, some even faced more than eight-hour outages a day after cable damage near Paruthipattu in Thandurai village.
TNPDCL says it is working around the clock to fix things and keep the lights on, but for now, many areas are still waiting for relief.