Tamil Nadu reports 263,000 dog bites, 17 rabies deaths Jan-Apr
India
Tamil Nadu has seen 263,000 dog bite cases and 17 rabies deaths from January to April this year, with numbers peaking at 71,000 cases in March alone.
The districts of Chennai, Salem, Tiruchi, and Dindigul are among the districts reporting higher numbers for these incidents.
Officials urge washing wounds and vaccination
Health officials are urging everyone to wash wounds immediately and get vaccinated after any animal bite: rabies is deadly if ignored.
Dr. A. Somasundaram from the DPH reminds us not to take any bite lightly: rabies is deadly if ignored.
Efforts are on to boost awareness, especially among kids, and improve stray dog control through better vaccination and Animal Birth Control programs.