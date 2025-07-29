Next Article
Tamil Nadu: Teen shot by police during group clash
A 17-year-old boy was shot and injured by police during a group clash in Pappakudi, Thirunelveli district.
Police say the teen tried to attack a Sub-Inspector with a sickle and didn't listen to warnings, so they fired in response.
He's now being treated at Palayamkottai Government Hospital.
Authorities are investigating what sparked the fight
Authorities are investigating what sparked the fight and who else was involved.
Extra police have been sent to the area to keep things calm and make sure everyone stays safe.
The goal is to get things back to normal quickly and prevent any more trouble from breaking out.