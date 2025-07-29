Pahalgam attack: How 'Operation Mahadev' linked to earlier terror incidents

Forensic teams in Srinagar are examining the bodies

Right now, forensic teams in Srinagar are examining the bodies, plus electronic devices and weapons found at the scene.

The NIA hopes tech clues and ballistic tests will shed light on what happened—just like they did in past cases such as Pulwama in 2019, where digital data helped crack things open.

The group behind the Pahalgam attack is believed to be connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba, and India responded with its own counter-operations soon after.