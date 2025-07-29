SC collegium recommends new batch of judges for HC

List of judges recommended

Vimal Kumar Yadav is set for Delhi High Court.

Bombay gets Ajit Bhagwanrao Kadethankar, Aarti Arun Sathe, and Sushil Manohar Ghodeswar.

Karnataka's Justice Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja and Chhattisgarh's Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal are now permanent judges.

Calcutta welcomes Justices Partha Sarathi Sen and Apurba Sinha Ray as permanents, with six others getting one-year extensions.

Andhra Pradesh also sees four judges—Harinath Nunepally, Kiranmayee Mandava, Sumathi Jagadam, and Nyapathy Vijay—made permanent.