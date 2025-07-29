SC collegium recommends new batch of judges for HC
The Supreme Court collegium, led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, just recommended a fresh batch of judges for six major High Courts.
Announced on July 29, these picks are all about filling important vacancies and keeping things moving smoothly in the courts.
List of judges recommended
Vimal Kumar Yadav is set for Delhi High Court.
Bombay gets Ajit Bhagwanrao Kadethankar, Aarti Arun Sathe, and Sushil Manohar Ghodeswar.
Karnataka's Justice Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja and Chhattisgarh's Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal are now permanent judges.
Calcutta welcomes Justices Partha Sarathi Sen and Apurba Sinha Ray as permanents, with six others getting one-year extensions.
Andhra Pradesh also sees four judges—Harinath Nunepally, Kiranmayee Mandava, Sumathi Jagadam, and Nyapathy Vijay—made permanent.