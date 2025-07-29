Air India faces show-cause notice for 29 safety violations India Jul 29, 2025

Air India is facing tough questions after Flight 423 crashed just after take-off from Ahmedabad to London on June 12, 2025, leading to the loss of 241 lives and injuries to 19 people on the ground.

Investigators say both fuel switches were turned off, which caused the plane to lose altitude—a detail now at the center of the probe.