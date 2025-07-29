Next Article
Air India faces show-cause notice for 29 safety violations
Air India is facing tough questions after Flight 423 crashed just after take-off from Ahmedabad to London on June 12, 2025, leading to the loss of 241 lives and injuries to 19 people on the ground.
Investigators say both fuel switches were turned off, which caused the plane to lose altitude—a detail now at the center of the probe.
Over 100 pilots have called in sick since the crash
Authorities are still figuring out if this was pilot error or a technical fault.
Meanwhile, Air India has been hit with show-cause notices for 29 safety violations, including issues with crew training and scheduling.
