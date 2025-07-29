CKD official booked for sexually assaulting minor relative
Harinderpal Singh Sethi, the additional honorary secretary at Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting his 17-year-old relative.
The FIR was registered on June 26 under laws covering sexual harassment and intimidation, as well as the POCSO Act.
The teen says the assaults happened in Amritsar in 2022 and again in Delhi in 2023, with her mother reportedly witnessing the second incident and now also named as a co-accused.
Special investigation team set up
The case started with a zero FIR in Delhi, leading Amritsar police to set up a special investigation team—things are still unfolding.
Meanwhile, CKD executive Bhagwantpal Singh Sachar has called for Sethi's immediate removal from the organization, saying it's important to protect girls and women across CKD's many schools and institutions.