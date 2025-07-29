CKD official booked for sexually assaulting minor relative India Jul 29, 2025

Harinderpal Singh Sethi, the additional honorary secretary at Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting his 17-year-old relative.

The FIR was registered on June 26 under laws covering sexual harassment and intimidation, as well as the POCSO Act.

The teen says the assaults happened in Amritsar in 2022 and again in Delhi in 2023, with her mother reportedly witnessing the second incident and now also named as a co-accused.