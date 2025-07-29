Next Article
Delhi weather: Air India, IndiGo issue travel advisories
Delhi's heavy rain and strong winds on Monday raised concerns about potential flight delays and airport congestion.
Both Air India and IndiGo have put out travel advisories, with the weather department warning of more showers that could affect travel plans.
Airlines posted updates on X
IndiGo posted on X (formerly Twitter) about possible traffic jams around the airport, asking travelers to keep an eye on their flight status and plan ahead.
Air India also reassured passengers they're doing their best to keep things running smoothly despite the rough weather.