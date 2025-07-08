Next Article
Tazia collapses onto power line in Muharram procession
During a Muharram procession in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, a 170-foot tazia—a symbolic structure made of bamboo and fabric—accidentally fell onto an 11,000-volt power line.
The moment was caught on camera and led to panic among the crowd, disrupting the event and leaving people shaken.
Violence breaks out in another procession
Meanwhile in Ballia, another tazia procession turned violent after a dispute about cutting an electric wire.
Four people were injured in the attack—two seriously enough to be sent to Varanasi for treatment.
Police have filed an FIR against those accused of carrying out the assault, highlighting ongoing tensions during religious gatherings.