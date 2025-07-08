India considers Russian offer for Sukhoi Su-57 jets India Jul 08, 2025

India is thinking about teaming up with Russia to make and buy the advanced Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets, according to reports from CNBC-TV18 and Firstpost.

If this goes through, it could give a big boost to India's air force and fits right in with the country's push for stronger global defense partnerships—even as it works on its own next-gen AMCA fighter project.

Talks are still early, but both Russia and the US are offering their latest jets as temporary options, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh shared.