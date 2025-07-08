India considers Russian offer for Sukhoi Su-57 jets
India is thinking about teaming up with Russia to make and buy the advanced Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets, according to reports from CNBC-TV18 and Firstpost.
If this goes through, it could give a big boost to India's air force and fits right in with the country's push for stronger global defense partnerships—even as it works on its own next-gen AMCA fighter project.
Talks are still early, but both Russia and the US are offering their latest jets as temporary options, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh shared.
Russian offer includes tech transfer, joint production
Russia's offer isn't just about buying planes—it includes full tech transfer and joint production with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under Make in India.
The plan is to build the export version of the Su-57 at HAL's Nashik plant, which already assembles other top fighters.
Plus, Russian President Putin is expected to visit soon, highlighting how important this potential partnership could be for both countries.