Maharashtra minister discusses suspicious Pakistani object
A mysterious buoy from Pakistan turned up near Revdanda, Maharashtra this week, likely carried over by sea currents.
The Indian Coast Guard first spotted it close to Korlai, and authorities believe it's a missing part from a Pakistani vessel.
State minister Yogesh Kadam assured everyone that there haven't been any unauthorized entries and said an investigation is already underway.
Nearby districts also on alert
Following the find, Raigad Police quickly boosted security with 19 armed checkpoints and extra patrols along the shore.
The buoy reportedly has a GPS tracker—something usually used for fishing nets—but officials aren't taking chances.
Nearby districts are also on alert, with drone surveillance and helicopter patrols now keeping watch to make sure the coastline stays safe.