Love knows no age: Elderly couple marries in Kerala
Vijayaraghavan (79) and Sulochana (75) just got married at their government-run old age home in Thrissur, Kerala.
The two met at the Ramavarmapuram facility—he'd been living there since 2019, she moved in this year—and their friendship soon turned into something deeper.
With a little help from the Social Justice Department, they tied the knot on July 7 under the Special Marriage Act.
More than just a wedding
This wedding isn't just sweet—it's a reminder that love and companionship can happen at any age.
The ceremony was attended by ministers and local leaders, showing official support for seniors' emotional needs.
It also reflects a shift: more institutions are recognizing that dignity and happiness matter for older people too.