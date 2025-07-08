Love knows no age: Elderly couple marries in Kerala India Jul 08, 2025

Vijayaraghavan (79) and Sulochana (75) just got married at their government-run old age home in Thrissur, Kerala.

The two met at the Ramavarmapuram facility—he'd been living there since 2019, she moved in this year—and their friendship soon turned into something deeper.

With a little help from the Social Justice Department, they tied the knot on July 7 under the Special Marriage Act.