Mumbai Metro seeks train expansion following disruption

MMOPL (the folks running Metro Line 1) wants approval to swap out all current four-car rakes for longer six-car ones. With around 65,000 people using the line during rush hour, these bigger trains should help everyone breathe a little easier—and maybe even snag a seat.

MMOPL is also considering to restore mixed-loop services

Besides longer trains, MMOPL is also thinking about bringing back mixed-loop services between Andheri and Ghatkopar (which serve most commuters).

They've already added hundreds of extra trips to keep things moving faster.

All in all, it's about making your daily metro ride less stressful and more reliable.