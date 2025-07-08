India witnesses 1st power demand drop since pandemic

Coal power (still India's biggest source) took a hit, dropping 7% in output, while renewables like solar and wind jumped nearly 23%. Hydropower and nuclear also chipped in more than before—so the country's energy mix is quietly getting greener.

First real drop in over 20 years

Even with climate swings, India's highest power demand in June was slightly lower than last year—about 241 GW versus 250 GW.

If it doesn't spike past last year's record, it'll be the first real drop in over 20 years.

It shows how changing weather is starting to mess with old energy patterns—and why smart planning matters more than ever.