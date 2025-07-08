Delhi HC rejects Saket Gokhale's apology in defamation case

Judges ask lawyers to withdraw apology, file proper 1

Gokhale was supposed to give an unconditional apology but kept delaying it.

When he finally submitted one, the judges found it didn't follow their instructions and included things it shouldn't have.

Now, his lawyers have been asked to withdraw that apology and file a proper one before July 22, 2025.

The court is keeping a close eye on whether Gokhale actually follows through this time.