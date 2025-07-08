Delhi HC rejects Saket Gokhale's apology in defamation case
Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale landed in legal trouble after he accused ex-diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri of financial misconduct on social media, leading to a defamation case.
The court had already told Gokhale to stop posting about Puri and pay ₹50 lakh in damages, but when he tried apologizing through an affidavit, the High Court wasn't convinced.
Judges ask lawyers to withdraw apology, file proper 1
Gokhale was supposed to give an unconditional apology but kept delaying it.
When he finally submitted one, the judges found it didn't follow their instructions and included things it shouldn't have.
Now, his lawyers have been asked to withdraw that apology and file a proper one before July 22, 2025.
The court is keeping a close eye on whether Gokhale actually follows through this time.