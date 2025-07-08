Delhi HC restrains Patanjali's disparaging advertisements

Can't say others are bad—Court on Patanjali's ads

The judge made it clear: you can say your product is great, but you can't claim others are bad or misleading—especially with stuff like Chyawanprash that's regulated.

Pointing fingers with lines like "How can those without knowledge of Ayurveda make original Chyawanprash?" isn't okay.

The court stressed that what really matters is how these ads make viewers feel about the other brands.