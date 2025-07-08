Delhi HC restrains Patanjali's disparaging advertisements
The Delhi High Court has told Patanjali to stop running ads that put down Dabur's Chyawanprash.
The court found Patanjali's ads were unfairly calling other brands "ordinary" and questioning their Ayurvedic knowledge, which could make people think those products are fake or unsafe.
This move is all about keeping advertising honest and competition fair.
Can't say others are bad—Court on Patanjali's ads
The judge made it clear: you can say your product is great, but you can't claim others are bad or misleading—especially with stuff like Chyawanprash that's regulated.
Pointing fingers with lines like "How can those without knowledge of Ayurveda make original Chyawanprash?" isn't okay.
The court stressed that what really matters is how these ads make viewers feel about the other brands.
Patanjali has faced similar issues before
Patanjali, co-founded by Baba Ramdev, has faced legal trouble before over its bold advertising.
Because Ramdev's words carry weight with a lot of people, the ruling is a reminder for all companies to keep their marketing respectful and stick to the rules.