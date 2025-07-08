Bharat Bandh's impact on Indian stock market

Even with a massive Bharat Bandh planned for July 9, 2025, India's stock markets (NSE and BSE) will be open as usual. Trading hours remain unchanged, so if you're into stocks or just curious, it's business as usual.

Why the Bharat Bandh is happening The Bharat Bandh is a huge strike by trade unions protesting government policies they see as unfair to workers and farmers—about 25 crore people are expected to join in.

Still, the markets aren't hitting pause, showing how resilient and steady they can be even when big protests happen.

Sensex and Nifty's performance Just before the bandh, Sensex jumped 270 points and Nifty gained over 61 points, thanks mostly to IT and banking stocks doing well.

Investors are keeping an eye on global trade talks and upcoming company earnings for clues about what's next.