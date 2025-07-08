Bharat Bandh's impact on Indian stock market
Even with a massive Bharat Bandh planned for July 9, 2025, India's stock markets (NSE and BSE) will be open as usual.
Trading hours remain unchanged, so if you're into stocks or just curious, it's business as usual.
Why the Bharat Bandh is happening
The Bharat Bandh is a huge strike by trade unions protesting government policies they see as unfair to workers and farmers—about 25 crore people are expected to join in.
Still, the markets aren't hitting pause, showing how resilient and steady they can be even when big protests happen.
Sensex and Nifty's performance
Just before the bandh, Sensex jumped 270 points and Nifty gained over 61 points, thanks mostly to IT and banking stocks doing well.
Investors are keeping an eye on global trade talks and upcoming company earnings for clues about what's next.
Upcoming market holidays
There are 14 official market holidays in 2025—the next one is Independence Day on August 15.
For now though, even with major strikes like this one, the Indian stock market keeps moving forward.