Karnataka proposes regulatory authority for real-money gaming
Karnataka is rolling out a new bill to ban all online betting and gambling on games of chance.
At the same time, the state plans to create a special authority to license and regulate real-money skill-based gaming platforms—think fantasy sports or rummy apps.
The goal? To crack down on shady betting sites linked to scams and cybercrime.
Illegal operators could face up to 3 years in jail
This bill is all about protecting users.
Licensed gaming platforms will need to follow strict rules: KYC checks, anti-money laundering steps, addiction warnings, self-exclusion options, and keeping transaction records for five years.
Illegal operators could face up to three years in jail.
Ads targeting vulnerable groups will also be restricted.
Skill-based games get a green light as long as they're regulated—so your favorite games stay legal while making things safer for everyone online.