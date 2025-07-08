Karnataka proposes regulatory authority for real-money gaming

Illegal operators could face up to 3 years in jail

This bill is all about protecting users.

Licensed gaming platforms will need to follow strict rules: KYC checks, anti-money laundering steps, addiction warnings, self-exclusion options, and keeping transaction records for five years.

Ads targeting vulnerable groups will also be restricted.

Skill-based games get a green light as long as they're regulated—so your favorite games stay legal while making things safer for everyone online.