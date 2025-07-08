Next Article
Gujarat school authorities arrested for sexual harassment
A private school in Bhesan, Gujarat, is under scrutiny after its principal and hostel rector were arrested for allegedly sexually harassing minor male students over the past year.
The abuse came to light during a parent-teacher meeting, prompting parents to alert school trustees, who then filed a police complaint.
An FIR was registered under the POCSO Act on July 7.
Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage
Police and child welfare officials are now reviewing CCTV footage—which reportedly shows some incidents—and interviewing students to build the case.
All affected students are getting counseling through the District Child Protection Unit.
Authorities are also checking if more students may have been harmed.