Karnataka HC restricts final report filing on Bengaluru stampede
The Karnataka High Court has told the state government not to submit its final report on the June 4 Bengaluru stampede—during RCB's IPL victory parade—without getting court approval first.
This move is tied to an FIR against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and DNA Entertainment Networks Ltd, who are under scrutiny for how they managed the event.
The temporary order stays until the next hearing on August 5.
Court wants to see if proper safety measures were taken
Justice SR Krishna Kumar wants a closer look at whether RCB and their event partner did enough to keep people safe that day.
The court's order means any findings about what went wrong can't be made official just yet, keeping things transparent as investigations continue.