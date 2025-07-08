Karnataka HC restricts final report filing on Bengaluru stampede India Jul 08, 2025

The Karnataka High Court has told the state government not to submit its final report on the June 4 Bengaluru stampede—during RCB's IPL victory parade—without getting court approval first.

This move is tied to an FIR against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and DNA Entertainment Networks Ltd, who are under scrutiny for how they managed the event.

The temporary order stays until the next hearing on August 5.