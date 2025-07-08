Massive eviction drive commences in Assam
Assam just started its biggest-ever eviction drive in Dhubri district to make way for a huge ₹40,000 crore thermal power plant.
The operation covers about 3,500 bighas of land and involves heavy police presence plus fleets of JCB machines.
Most residents left peacefully after the administration reached out to them and set a clear deadline.
CM ties eviction to 'illegal Bangladeshis' removal
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says the eviction is needed to protect local land rights and push forward development plans.
He criticized opposition leaders for turning it into a political issue and said similar drives will happen in other areas too.
Sarma also repeated his strong stance on removing "illegal Bangladeshis," tying these actions to bigger goals for regional growth and better infrastructure.