Parliament panel interrogates aviation officials
India's Parliament recently pressed aviation officials for answers after the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, which took 274 lives.
Top figures like Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson joined the talks, focusing on how the investigation is going and raising concerns about rising airfares.
Ticket prices are also being discussed
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is leading a thorough probe, working with experts from groups like the Indian Air Force and US safety boards, plus input from Boeing and GE.
Meanwhile, lawmakers are also worried about sudden spikes in ticket prices—especially after recent events—so the government is addressing these concerns to ensure flying stays affordable.