Rising stray dog attacks injure 15 in Bhatkal
Over 15 people—including kids and seniors—were hurt after a series of stray dog attacks in Bhatkal, Karnataka, between July 6 and 8.
Most incidents happened around homes and marketplaces.
All victims got medical care, including anti-rabies shots, and thankfully there have been no deaths.
Residents say they've raised concerns about stray dogs before but felt ignored.
Now, the municipality is launching a sterilization and rescue drive to manage the situation, with help from the Animal Husbandry Department to identify and remove aggressive dogs.
With rabies risks in mind, health officials are staying vigilant.
The local administration plans to meet soon to address public worries and figure out next steps for keeping everyone safe in Bhatkal.