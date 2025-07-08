OnePlus Nord 5 debuts in India with a whopping 6,800mAh battery

OnePlus has officially launched its latest smartphone, the Nord 5, in India. The device comes with major upgrades in display, performance, and battery life. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and packs a huge 6,800mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support. The Nord 5 also features a large AMOLED display and AI capabilities for an enhanced mid-premium smartphone experience.

Display details Nord 5 offers up to 144Hz refresh rate The Nord 5 sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1272 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It also supports HDR10+ content and has a peak brightness of up to an impressive 1,800 nits. To keep the device cool during heavy use, OnePlus has integrated its Cryo-velocity VC cooling system into the phone.

Performance specs Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip powers the device The Nord 5 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, providing a smooth user experience. OnePlus has also included its AI suite in the Nord 5, which includes features like Mind Space, photo editor, call summary, and live translation during calls.

Camera capabilities It has a dual rear camera setup The Nord 5 comes with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it packs a 50MP front-facing shooter with EIS support and the ability to record in 4K resolution. The device also supports cross-platform sharing via O+Connect, letting users connect their phones wirelessly to Windows or Mac devices for file transfers or content mirroring.