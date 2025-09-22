TCS employee claims he was 'physically restrained' by HR staff
A TCS employee claims he was physically restrained by HR staff at the company's Noida office on September 19 after asking about his severance pay following sudden termination.
He says his attempts to contact HR were ignored, and when he tried to record the interaction on his phone, colleagues were told to take it away—leading to him being restrained and having his hand twisted.
(The employee described the incident as "assault" in his Reddit post title.)
Incident raises questions about workplace ethics in IT sector
The employee has filed a police complaint and shared video evidence, but the HR staff allegedly refused to appear when called by police.
TCS hasn't commented publicly yet.
The incident has sparked conversations online about workplace ethics in Indian IT companies, with other employees also sharing stories of pressure tactics like salary freezes and blacklisting—raising bigger questions about fair treatment at work.