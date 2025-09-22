TCS employee claims he was 'physically restrained' by HR staff India Sep 22, 2025

A TCS employee claims he was physically restrained by HR staff at the company's Noida office on September 19 after asking about his severance pay following sudden termination.

He says his attempts to contact HR were ignored, and when he tried to record the interaction on his phone, colleagues were told to take it away—leading to him being restrained and having his hand twisted.

(The employee described the incident as "assault" in his Reddit post title.)